Snow storm dampens local holiday travel
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - A layer of ice and heavy snow put a damper on many people's travel plans on what's said to be the busiest travel day of the holiday season.
According to Ontario County Sheriff's Deputies, Saturday afternoon deputies responded to more than 50 crashes due to slick roads.
Deputies say no one was seriously injured.
More Stories
-
Snow continues off and on during Christmas Day with the lakes…
-
With bitter cold days in sight, the Lollypop Farm is warning owners…
-
Members of a Rochester church gathered on Christmas Eve to celebrate…
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.