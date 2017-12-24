Snow storm dampens local holiday travel

Posted: Dec 23, 2017 07:07 PM EST

Updated: Dec 23, 2017 07:07 PM EST

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - A layer of ice and heavy snow put a damper on many people's travel plans on what's said to be the busiest travel day of the holiday season. 

According to Ontario County Sheriff's Deputies, Saturday afternoon deputies responded to more than 50 crashes due to slick roads. 

Deputies say no one was seriously injured. 

 

