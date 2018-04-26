Six Rochester locals to compete on American Ninja Warrior

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - To be a ninja warrior requires amazing athleticism but despite the many obstacles, this sport is for everyone including children.



"Here's kind of like their playground right. So we have rings, we have trapeze bar, we teach them how to use them all" said Jovanny Hernandez.

"They absolutely love it. I know with us, we used to climb on trees and there was never a sport for it but now Ninja Warrior, it allows that same energy to be translated into a sport" said Chris Fantauzzo.

Kristina Eder is a mother preparing for her first American Ninja Warrior appearance. She's lost over 80 pounds, joining the sport as a bonding experience with her children. Eder says women are just as equipped as men to take part.

"That's the beauty of training with these guys, they're the best of the best and it just inspires me that much more to be able to be working with them and try to get to their level" said Eder.

It looks much easier on tv than it is in person and that's one of the reasons why everyone loves it so much."

"Part of why I like ninja warrior is because I can try to push my limits and the message I want to share to people is to do that in whatever area of their life they can" said Jon Alexis.

"The key to success in ninja is confidence. I think that without confidence, you're not going to push yourself to where you can get to" said Joshua Vigo.

Part of that comes from just being involved.

"When I came here, this was like a dream come true" said Hernandez.

