Shoppers at Parkleigh stack up on last-minute gifts

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Although time ran out for packages to be delivered by Christmas, small businesses like Parkleigh, took full advantage of those last-minute sales.

On Christmas Eve, employees at the Park Avenue shop ended the day with a champagne toast and many thanks for a job well done.

It's common to see customers carrying a brown wicker basket full of goodies but some people made one last stop before heading home.

Allison Quinlian shuffled through her basket making sure she had enough gifts for everyone on her list. "I have aunts. I have grandparents. I have mom. I even have dad," said Quinlian.

The boutique specialty store has been open for 57 years. Operations Manager, Daniel Mejak said he's just happy to see customers coming back.

Mejack said, "As long as there is cool jewelry and things to put around the house, we will be here."

Unlike other last-minute shoppers, one man stopped by to give a gift rather than buy one.

"I came in here to say 'hello' and 'happy birthday' to the candy buyer but she gave me a gift of cake today," said Paul Bernick.