ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Rochester Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Genesee Street near Moran Street.

According to police, an officer driving nearby heard gunshots in the area and discovered a male victim deceased. It happened around 5 p.m. on Christmas.

Police have not identified the victim and no arrests have been made.

The incident has been ruled a homicide.