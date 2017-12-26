RPD investigating fatal shooting on Genesee Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Rochester Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Genesee Street near Moran Street.
According to police, an officer driving nearby heard gunshots in the area and discovered a male victim deceased. It happened around 5 p.m. on Christmas.
Police have not identified the victim and no arrests have been made.
The incident has been ruled a homicide.
