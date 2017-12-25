Second annual Christmas Eve Celebration and Dinner

Honors the strength of love and unity

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Members of a Rochester church gathered on Christmas Eve to celebrate the strength of unity and love.

Community Lutheran Ministry on Joseph Avenue held it's second annual Christmas Eve Celebration and Dinner on Sunday. 

The event catered to the congregation's children on school break. At the event, there were several performances, a gift giveaway and a family-style meal. 

Maggie Harris, director said, "Children go away with the feeling of 'We're going to be home for a whole week on vacation. At least I've had a great time before I go back to school in January.'"

The gifts were made possible by community donations.

