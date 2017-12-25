Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Members of a Rochester church gathered on Christmas Eve to celebrate the strength of unity and love.

Community Lutheran Ministry on Joseph Avenue held it's second annual Christmas Eve Celebration and Dinner on Sunday.

The event catered to the congregation's children on school break. At the event, there were several performances, a gift giveaway and a family-style meal.

Maggie Harris, director said, "Children go away with the feeling of 'We're going to be home for a whole week on vacation. At least I've had a great time before I go back to school in January.'"

The gifts were made possible by community donations.