Santa Claus makes a stop in Henrietta

Local family gets answers to pressing questions

By: Wakisha Bailey

Posted: Dec 25, 2017 12:18 AM EST

Updated: Dec 25, 2017 08:10 PM EST

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Santa Claus has left the North Pole and there have already been several sightings in Henrietta.

On Christmas Eve, he visits a few lucky families person. This year, he told News 8, Williams family made the list. 

Mr. and Mrs. Claus explained how enters he enters  homes without a chimneys. 

"I have a magic key, It lets me in every single door in the whole world except the White House I wont go in there," Santa said. 

Only kids on the nice list will receive gifts and Jenna Hahn was one of them. 

"Some people are less fortunate and it's really nice if you can make their Christmas. I'd rather give them gifts than they give  me." Hahn said. 

These values were inherited from her grandfather Donnie Williams.

"Santa Claus came and they all got a gift. Now they can give tomorrow. It's always paying it forward," said Williams.

Claus was unable to disclose his next location but promises to make sure all deliveries are met by Christmas morning.


 

