Runners brave Christmas Day cold for a good cause

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Dozens of runners took the streets of Rochester on Christmas morning to help support the House of Mercy.

"It's quite a spectacle to see Santa Claus running down East Avenue with his elves behind him," said one runner, who was decked out in his Santa gear.

He's been running in the event since it started back in 2014. He was part of a group of six runners who passed through the Tent City Sanctuary Village and saw firsthand the scope of homelessness in the community that we call home.

Although it's not an official race, the free event has grown throughout the years.

The race starts at the Culver Road Armory and ends 3.1 miles down the road at the House of Mercy.

"We made sure everyone who came to us got food and clothing and toys and whatever they needed for Christmas," said Sister Grace Miller with the House of Mercy.

Runners braved the holiday cold as temperatures remained consistently in the teens.

For the runner dressed as Santa, it's the cause that's pushing him through. When asked if the cold temperatures were slowing he and his elves down, he said it wasn't an issue for Santa.

"Santa lives at the North Pole and all of his elves are participating with us in the reindeer games. So absolutely not.