Romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak is the worst multi-state outbreak since 2006

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - The E. coli outbreak involving romaine lettuce is now the worst multi-state outbreak since 2006.

Doctors say it's important to know the source of where your greens are coming from before consuming them. A lot of local grocery stores are posting sign ensuring customers that their leafy greens are safe to eat.

Wegmans released a statement:

"When the CDC issued the advisory about chopped romaine containing e-coli grown in Yuma on Friday, April 13, we removed any remaining product from our stores."

Doctors say this strain of E. coli is especially dangerous because it produces a toxin that could lead to kidney complications.

"It causes diarrhea that's bloody, it also produces other manifestations that sometimes can be life threatening or result in hospitalization," said Dr. Ghinwa Dumyati a medical professor with the University of Rochester.

Dr. Dumyati says about half of people who contract this strain of e coli are hospitalized. It can even cause Hemolytic Syndrome which can lead to extreme dehydration and anemia.

However, only six to nine percent typically developing this syndrome. Though it is more common with children, up to 15 percent.

If you are exposed to the bacteria the symptoms will start to show within a few days and can last up to eight days. If you are experiencing signs of severe dehydration such as increased heart rate, pale skin, and dizziness you should seek immediate care.

Doctors say antibiotics or anti-diarrheal medications should not be used for treatment as they can cause more complications with the kidneys, instead they suggest hydration will lead to the quickest road to recovery.