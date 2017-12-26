Rochester Police pull over unsuspecting families, hand out gifts

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Rochester Police spent much of Christmas Day pulling over families on Lake Avenue, though it wasn't for the typical reason.

"I was like let me move over it's probably an emergency and then I was like,'Oh no, they're coming to get me,'" said Kimberley Agne.

Instead of being met with traffic tickets, officers rewarded families with gifts.

Nepali refugee, Bijaya Khadka has partnered with the police department the last few Christmases to pull over the unsuspecting families. Khadka was homeless for years in Nepal until Rochester became his home and officers -- his heroes.

"When we had a crime or we needed their help they were there," said Khadka. "They are the ones who are risking their lives to save citizens."

Khadka said he loves being able to give back to the community.

"People have a bad impression of police and we wanted to say 'hey we have the best people in our community supporting us and reaching out to us," said Khadka.

As an officer, there are worse details to be assigned to. In this case, they're just happy to do it.

"It's a lot different than what we're normally doing. Anytime we can help spread goodwill during the holidays we're all for it, and it's a part of our mission statement," said Captain Tony McMullen.