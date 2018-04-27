Rochester International Film Festival underway at Dryden Theatre

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - If you're looking for something different for your Friday night trip to the movies, the Rochester International Film Fest is underway.

It's at the Dryden Theatre at the George Eastman Museum. There are 28 short films being shown through Saturday – and the event is free.

Filmmakers from around the world are attending.

Josephine Perini, coordinator of filmmakers: "We have great narratives, animations, a little comedies, outstanding films. Last night just a roaring crowd."

This is the sixth year of the festival.

