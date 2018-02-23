Residents push back against proposed National Grid price hike

Posted: Feb 23, 2018 12:09 PM EST

Updated: Feb 23, 2018 01:52 PM EST

WESTERN NY (WIVB) - On Thursday, Western New York residents got the change to voice their concerns about a proposed rate hike by National Grid to the Erie County Legislature.

The utility wants to raise rates as much as 11 percent over the next three years.

Lawmakers say National Grid wants to invest in infrastructure but are troubled by the timing and how it will affect customers.

National Grid’s regional manager pointed out programs like “HEAP” which provide financial assistance to those struggling to pay their bills.

