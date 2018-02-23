Tyler the Creator: Wegmans is the greatest grocery store ever

By: Howard Thompson

Posted: Feb 23, 2018 12:42 PM EST

Updated: Feb 23, 2018 06:25 PM EST

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - Tyler the Creator weighed in on the battle between Wegmans and Whole Foods during an appearance in Rochester.

The rapper performed Wednesday night at the Main Street Armory. During the show, Tyler detailed his first trip to Rochester's favorite grocery store.

In a video posted on Twitter, Tyler goes on a nearly two-minute, and often profane, rant about Wegmans.

In the video, Tyler tells the crowd about a conversation he had with a driver when he arrived in Rochester. Tyler says he told the driver, "You ain't got [anything] out here."

In response, "[The driver said] 'Aww you know what we do got? We got a nice grocery store."

And when Tyler got to the store, he was impressed. "They got the nicest [expletive] store I've ever been to."

"Oh my god, they got sushi in there," Tyler adds. "And they make bread next door!"

"Whole Foods is trash compared to this [expletive]," Tyler told the packed crowd.

You can click here to see the video (Warning: It contains profane language).

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • Adam Interviews
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Adam Interviews

  • South Korea 2018
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    South Korea 2018

  • Plugged-In Parent
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Plugged-In Parent

  • Extraordinary People

    Extraordinary People

  • Your Local Election HQ
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Your Local Election HQ

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected