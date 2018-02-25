Police: Man, woman shot in nearby neighborhoods

Posted: Feb 24, 2018 10:12 AM EST

Updated: Feb 24, 2018 07:07 PM EST

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Rochester Police are investigating two shootings on the city's west side. 

Both happened at 11:30 p.m. on Friday. 

According to police, a 24-year-old man was shot in the lower body on Cady Street. A 23-year-old woman was also shot in the lower body on Jefferson Avenue. 

Both victims were taken to strong hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It's unclear whether the incidents are related. 

