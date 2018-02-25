Police: Man, woman shot in nearby neighborhoods

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Rochester Police are investigating two shootings on the city's west side.

Both happened at 11:30 p.m. on Friday.

According to police, a 24-year-old man was shot in the lower body on Cady Street. A 23-year-old woman was also shot in the lower body on Jefferson Avenue.

Both victims were taken to strong hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It's unclear whether the incidents are related.