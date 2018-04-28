Police: Man found dead on Route 63 in Geneseo

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Livingston County Sheriff's deputies received a call around 2:53 a.m. Saturday from a passerby about a man laying in the road on Route 63 in Geneseo.

Deputies arrived in minutes and found the man dead in the road and declared the scene as a hit-and-run.

No suspects have been found yet.

The victim is in his 20s and is not a student at SUNY Geneseo, according to deputies.

Deputies are checking nearby businesses for surveillance footage.

LCSO said Route 63 reopened for traffic as of 9 a.m. Saturday.

This is a developing story and will be updated once further details become available.