Police: Man found dead on Route 63 in Geneseo
GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Livingston County Sheriff's deputies received a call around 2:53 a.m. Saturday from a passerby about a man laying in the road on Route 63 in Geneseo.
Deputies arrived in minutes and found the man dead in the road and declared the scene as a hit-and-run.
No suspects have been found yet.
The victim is in his 20s and is not a student at SUNY Geneseo, according to deputies.
Deputies are checking nearby businesses for surveillance footage.
LCSO said Route 63 reopened for traffic as of 9 a.m. Saturday.
This is a developing story and will be updated once further details become available.
More Stories
-
Scattered rain showers across the area today with lengthy dry…
-
The Wall Street Journal has reported that a judge has temporarily…
-
The Community Place of Greater Rochester hosted its annual Art of…