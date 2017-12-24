Police investigating armed robbery at Sunoco

By: Lia Tobin

Posted: Dec 24, 2017 05:23 PM EST

Updated: Dec 24, 2017 05:23 PM EST

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Officers responded to 1435 N Goodman Street around 9:34 a.m. for an armed robbery Sunday.

They found a man with a handgun attempted to hold up the clerk at the Sunoco store. 

The suspect fled when the clerk hit the the robbery alarm. 

The clerk was not injured and no one is in custody.

Ongoing investigation 

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • Adam Interviews
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Adam Interviews

  • Buffalo Kickoff Live!
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Buffalo Kickoff Live!

  • Extraordinary People

    Extraordinary People

  • Ask The Experts
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Ask The Experts

  • Games and Puzzles

    Games and Puzzles

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected