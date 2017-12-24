Police investigating armed robbery at Sunoco
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Officers responded to 1435 N Goodman Street around 9:34 a.m. for an armed robbery Sunday.
They found a man with a handgun attempted to hold up the clerk at the Sunoco store.
The suspect fled when the clerk hit the the robbery alarm.
The clerk was not injured and no one is in custody.
Ongoing investigation
