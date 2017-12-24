Police identify victim of deadly hit-and-run in Syracuse

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) - Police have identified the victim involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Erie Blvd. late Friday in Syracuse.



Police say the victim is 52-year-old Darron Lundy of Syracuse.

Police say Lundy was walking in the eastbound lane of Erie Blvd. E near the 1800 block and was hit by an unknown car which drove away.

Lundy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still looking for the driver and vehicle involved in the incident.

The car should have heavy front end damage to the bumper, hood and windshield, according to Syracuse police.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the police at (315) 442-5130