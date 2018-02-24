Police: 24-year-old City resident shot

By: Lia Tobin

Posted: Feb 24, 2018 09:31 AM EST

Updated: Feb 24, 2018 09:31 AM EST

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Officers responded to Lundsford Lane for the report of a person shot Friday evening just before 11:30 p.m.

Officers found a 24-year-old male and City resident who was shot at least once in the lower body. He was transported by AMR to Strong Memorial Hospital, according to police.

Medical personnel say his injuries are non-life threatening.

It appears he was shot outside on Cady Street, according to police.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • Adam Interviews
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Adam Interviews

  • South Korea 2018
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    South Korea 2018

  • Plugged-In Parent
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Plugged-In Parent

  • Extraordinary People

    Extraordinary People

  • Your Local Election HQ
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Your Local Election HQ

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected