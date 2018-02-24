Police: 24-year-old City resident shot

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Officers responded to Lundsford Lane for the report of a person shot Friday evening just before 11:30 p.m.

Officers found a 24-year-old male and City resident who was shot at least once in the lower body. He was transported by AMR to Strong Memorial Hospital, according to police.

Medical personnel say his injuries are non-life threatening.

It appears he was shot outside on Cady Street, according to police.