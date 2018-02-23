Pittsford town supervisor petitions for wider bike lanes

PITTSFORD, N.Y. - For Pittsford town supervisor Bill Smith, the difference of six inches, may as well be a mile.

"We're six inches away from being able to get the lanes we need ideally they should be five feet then there wouldn't be any questions about the signage that they'd be eligible for," said Smith.

Smith has started a petition, looking for the NYSDOT to widen the proposed bike lanes by just six inches.

"The reason it's important to the town is that as a matter of policy and planning with public input was the desirability of bicycle lanes along precisely that corridor they're planning to reconfigure," said Smith.

The DOT has already been working to reconfigure that portion of East Ave, turning the two lanes into one on each side, making a center turning lane, and widening the shoulder to 4.5 feet.



"The problem is unless it's five feet wide it does not automatically qualify to be properly marked and sign posted as a bicycle lane and that's dangerous because you want people to be aware this is a lane you could see bicycles in at any time," said Smith.

The DOT released a statement saying, “based on an analysis of traffic patterns, at this time NYSDOT is not planning to reduce the width of a proposed center turn lane to accommodate widening the shoulders any further. However, we appreciate any and all feedback and are open to discussing this issue further with local elected officials.”