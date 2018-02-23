Pittsford town supervisor petitions for wider bike lanes
PITTSFORD, N.Y. - For Pittsford town supervisor Bill Smith, the difference of six inches, may as well be a mile.
"We're six inches away from being able to get the lanes we need ideally they should be five feet then there wouldn't be any questions about the signage that they'd be eligible for," said Smith.
Smith has started a petition, looking for the NYSDOT to widen the proposed bike lanes by just six inches.
"The reason it's important to the town is that as a matter of policy and planning with public input was the desirability of bicycle lanes along precisely that corridor they're planning to reconfigure," said Smith.
The DOT has already been working to reconfigure that portion of East Ave, turning the two lanes into one on each side, making a center turning lane, and widening the shoulder to 4.5 feet.
"The problem is unless it's five feet wide it does not automatically qualify to be properly marked and sign posted as a bicycle lane and that's dangerous because you want people to be aware this is a lane you could see bicycles in at any time," said Smith.
More Stories
-
Rain is here with strong winds through the afternoon.
-
The Rochester father says his daughter has special needs and is…
-
They thought their fight against garbage would go on forever but…
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.