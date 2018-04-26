'Operation Safe Stop' warns drivers about illegally passing buses

IRONDEQUOIT, NY (WROC) - A statewide effort to keep students safe as they head to and from school, known as “Operation Safe Stop,” was underway Thursday. The idea is to stop drivers from illegally passing school buses.

According to the state, as many as 50,000 vehicles illegally pass school buses every day. It's become the second leading cause of school transportation student fatalities.

"One child stuck by a bus is one too many," says Kathleen Callon, East Irondequoit CSD director of transportation. "Everybody I know in the industry, they pray that when they go to retire at the end of their career, they have no student fatalities. One of the biggest ways of having a student fatality is by a passing motorist.”

As part of this initiative, local police agencies are following school buses on select routes Thursday.

Under state law, if you illegally pass a school bus, you face a $400 fine, five points on your license and could serve up 30 days in jail for just the first offense.