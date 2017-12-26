Open Door Mission issues code blue

Extra beds put out for those in need

Posted: Dec 26, 2017 11:28 AM EST

Updated: Dec 26, 2017 12:16 PM EST

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Plunging temperatures have triggered a code blue at the Open Door Mission in Rochester.

Code blue is the state's mandate for homeless shelters whenever the temperatures drop below 20 degrees or the windchill reaches zero.

When it's in effect, local shelters put out extra beds. 

It will be in effect through Friday. 

 

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • Adam Interviews
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Adam Interviews

  • Buffalo Kickoff Live!
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Buffalo Kickoff Live!

  • Extraordinary People

    Extraordinary People

  • Ask The Experts
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Ask The Experts

  • Games and Puzzles

    Games and Puzzles

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected