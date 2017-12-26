Open Door Mission issues code blue

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Plunging temperatures have triggered a code blue at the Open Door Mission in Rochester.

Code blue is the state's mandate for homeless shelters whenever the temperatures drop below 20 degrees or the windchill reaches zero.

When it's in effect, local shelters put out extra beds.

It will be in effect through Friday.