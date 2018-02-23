Man killed in crash on Rt. 441 in Penfield

PENFIELD, NY (WROC) - UPDATE (5:30 p.m.)

Deputies say 33-year-old Jason Covey, of Williamson, was killed in the crash.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. No charges have been filed at this time.

The road was re-opened just at 5 p.m. -- after be shut down for more than eight hours.

ORIGINAL (9:15 a.m.)

A driver is dead following a crash on Route 441 in Penfield.

Deputies say the driver was involved in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning between Salt and Harris roads.

According to investigators, a minivan headed east on Route 441 swerved into the westbound lane, hitting a pickup truck. Deputies say the driver of the pick-up truck was seriously injured and rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital where the driver later died.

The driver of the minivan was also taken to a hospital for precautionary measures.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Route 441 is closed at this time.