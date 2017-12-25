'No Unnecessary Travel' directive issued for Livingston County

Posted: Dec 25, 2017 06:39 PM EST

Updated: Dec 25, 2017 06:40 PM EST

LIVINGSTON COUNTY (WROC-TV) - The Livingston County Sheriff's Office has issued a no unnecessary travel directive effective immediately. It is in place through 3 a.m. on Tuesday. 

The No Unnecessary Travel does not mandate people to stay off the roads but does strong encourage it due to poor visibility.

The Sheriff's Office is warning those that must travel to put on their 4-way hazard lights and drive slow.

