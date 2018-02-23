New York State Fair announces 'Midway Madness' sale packages

Posted: Feb 16, 2018 05:10 PM EST

Updated: Feb 23, 2018 10:17 AM EST

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) - The New York State Fair and Wade Shows has announced "money-saving" packages of rides, food, games and Fair admission this year. 

The Fair and Wade Shows will offer two special packages:

  • One weekday ride-all-day wristband, $15 in Midway Bucks to spend at any Midway food stand or game, and two admissions to the Fair for $25 available here. Click here to purchase them.
  • Two ride-all-day wristbands, $20 in Midway Bucks to spend at any Midway food stand or game, and four admissions to the Fair for $45 available here. Click here to purchase them. 

The sale starts on Thursday, Feb. 22 at 6 a.m.

Only 2,500 of each package will be available with buyers limited to four packages per purchase. 

These packages save fairgoers about 40 percent over presale prices and 55 percent over prices during the Fair. 
 Buyers should note the Fair’s admissions discount days—Dollar Days and Three Dollar Thursdays.  

Admission is $1 on August 22 and September 3, the first and last days of the Fair, and is $3 on August 23 and August 30, the two Thursdays.  

More information can be found here. 


 

