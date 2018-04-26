Narcan saves lives

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - Dr. Mike Hudson of Highland Family Medicine explained how Narcan works to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and why it's important for adults to learn how to administer it Thursday during News 8 at Sunrise.

"Narcan is a medicine that reverses the effects of narcotics, opiates like oxycodone, fentanyl, morphine, even heroin," Dr. Hudson said. "We think a lot about overdose with narcotics, and what happens with that is the narcotic actually suppresses in a person's respiratory drive their drive to breathe, and the Narcan goes in. The opiates bind to a receptor and the Narcan essentially goes in and knocks those opiates off the receptors and reverses their effect so that a person can breathe again."

Dr. Hudson noted in Monroe County alone in February there were 80 overdoses and 16 opiate-related deaths. "This is a safe and effective medication at reversing overdose, and it's really important for the public to get to know about this and to have access to it."

He said the risk of overdose is greater than many people know. "I think there's this really dark image of a heroin addict who gets slipped fentanyl and overdoses from it." The doctor added, the risk grows for "anyone prescribed opiates, particularly those on long term opiates - especially if they start mixing them with alcohol or other medicines."

There's a standing order in Monroe County so that anyone can go to a pharmacy and ask for Narcan and receive it with their insurance co-pay. Dr. Hudson said it's easy to use, but there's training available at lots of different organizations throughout Monroe County as well. Places offering training include:

URMC Strong Recovery (585) 275-1829

Trillium Health Outreach (585) 210-4146

Monroe County Department of Public Health (585) 753-2991

Villa of Hope (585) 865-1550

Clinton Family Health Center Rochester Regional Health

(585) 922-0263

Dr. Hudson said, "You spray it into the person's nostrils and then call 9-1-1 so that they can get more help. There are Good Samaritan laws in New York State so you're protected, even if you've been sharing drugs with the person, you're safe."

When it comes to avoiding an overdose, he added, "If you're prescribed long term opiates, talk with your doctor about the risk. Get Narcan. Make sure that your family knows how to use it. If you know somebody that's abusing opiates, help is available. Organizations like Find Your Path and Strong and Trillium can connect people with resources they need to get the counseling and the treatment that they need."

The Opioid Task Force of Monroe County also has more information online, click here.



