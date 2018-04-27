Must do for moms helps community

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - The popular Mother's Day weekend event "Listen To Your Mother" returns to The Lyric Theatre on Saturday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m.

The evening will feature 13 local writers presenting a live, staged-reading of their stories of motherhood.

Producer/Directors Corrie Spike Carter and Sally Bittner Bonn discussed this year's show Friday during News 8 at Noon.

"We are in our fourth season in Rochester," said Spike Carter. "'Listen to Your Mother' is a really wonderful event. We've heard people say it's become their tradition for Mother's Day weekend. People bring their mothers, their friends and their daughters, and they come and they listen to stories. We're are a live stage reading of stories. We take the audience members through a gamut of emotions; happy stories and sad stories, and things that make you really think. It's just a really wonderful experience for everyone involved."

Thirteen presenters were selected after an audition. "We auditioned about forty local writers," Bittner Bonn said. "The wonderful thing about this is some of them are self-proclaimed writers, and some of them are just average people who have a story to tell about being mothers and their own experience with their mothers. From those forty audiences, we select thirteen writers and readers to be in the show. The amazing thing about it is we look at all of the stories that they have to present and find the web that creates the show that is going to make it work. It's not necessarily that we chose the thirteen 'best' stories, because all of the stories are valid. All of the narratives connect one person to another and are important. We select the thirteen stories that really weave together a complete show."

The cast for the 2018 Listen To Your Mother includes:

Nicole Bayly (Wheatland)

Lizzie Bell (Rochester)

Jessica DiSalvo (Rochester)

Alison Fromme (Ithaca)

Erin Julian (Rochester)

Jessie Keating (Pittsford)

Kimberly Melvin (Pittsford)

Christine Morris (Rochester)

Katie Shea (Pittsford)

Raj Singaravelu (Fairport)

Nancy Steinkamp (Fairport)

Serina Tetenov (Brighton)

Jocelyn Wolff (Brighton)

Proceeds from the event will support the Society for the Protection and Care of Children. "They're also known as S-P-C-C," Carter noted. "They do really, really important work with a lot of vulnerable families in our city, particularly around trauma and grief. All of the proceeds from our show go to S-P-C-C directly."

Tickets are $18.50 in advance online, click here, or $25 at the door.



