Two pedestrians struck, one killed

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) -

Rochester Police have made an arrest in connection to a fatal crash on Lyell Avenue.

It happened around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

According to police, a driver struck a utility pole and two pedestrians. An adult man was pronounced dead at the scene. The two pedestrians were not walking in the street at the time of the incident.

At this point, victims have not been identified.