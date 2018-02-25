Two pedestrians struck, one killed

Posted: Feb 24, 2018 09:17 AM EST

Updated: Feb 24, 2018 07:32 PM EST

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) -

Rochester Police have made an arrest in connection to a fatal crash on Lyell Avenue. 

It happened around 3 a.m. on Saturday. 

According to police, a driver struck a utility pole and two pedestrians. An adult man was pronounced dead at the scene. The two pedestrians were not walking in the street at the time of the incident.

At this point, victims have not been identified.

 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


