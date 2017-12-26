More than $6 million in illegal tobacco products seized in New York State in 2017

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Governor Cuomo announced Tuesday that the New York State's Cigarette Strike Force seized $6.6 million worth of contraband tobacco in 2017, which is a $1 million increase from 2016 confiscations. 

Untaxed cigars are the most common of the confiscations, with 1.5 million illegal cigars seized this year, compared to 260,000 in 2016. Additionally, more than 470,000 cartons of untaxed cigarettes were confiscated by the Strike Force. 

85 accused cigarette and tobacco smugglers were arrested in 2017 by the New York State Cigarette Strike Force, and they face more than $7 million in fines. 

