More than 460 HF-L students miss school after shooting threat

After a school shooting threat was found scrawled on a bathroom wall at Honeoye Falls-Lima High School, the district says around 467 students were not in class on Friday.

That amounts to 60 percent of the 770 students in the high school. Dozens of other students were out of class due to field trips as well, Superintendent Mancuso says.

"It's a very quiet day in Honeoye Falls-Lima. Our attendance is down, I think a lot of parents chose to keep their children home from school today," said Mancuso. "We're running classes smoothly."

Thursday, school officials and deputies said the threat was found in a stall on Wednesday threatening a shooting on Friday. Students sent reporter Wakisha Bailey a purported photo of the threat (attached) being shared around school.

Deputies said they would increase their presence at the school and the school would be placed in lockout for the day on Friday.

A few students were having breakfast Friday morning inside the local diner Critics. Colleen Zuber is senior and she says this is no laughing matter.

"Even if it is just a joke, it's definitely something to not take lightly. The way they are handling it is really good. They need to keep working at it until they get it, " Zuber said.

Officials also said they had persons of interest and whoever is responsible for the threat could face serious penalties including expulsion and criminal charges.

Aside from the absences, there are also 150 students who are out of town on field trips for music and robotics competitions, Mancuso told reporters.

All after school activities are canceled Friday evening.