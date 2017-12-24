Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - A memorial service was held Sunday where two West Webster firemen lost their lives on Christmas Eve five years ago.

December 24. A time to celebrate the holiday season for many.

But for the West Webster Fire Department, it's Christmas Eve has become more of a haunting memory.

"It's not going to go away," Al Sienkiewicz with the West Webster Fire Department said. "I mean, I honestly don't believe time heals. Time makes the details fuzzy."

Mike Chiapperini and Tomasz Kaczowka, members of the West Webster Fire Department lost their lives after responding to a house fire on 191 Lake Road, that turned into an ambush by William Spangler.

Two other firemen, Joseph Hofstetter and Ted Scardino, were injured, but survived.

Sienkiewicz says Chip and Tomasz, nicknames given by their fellow firemen, have not been forgotten, nor will they be.

Signs honoring the late firemen have been put up by the Badge of Honor society, across from where the men lost their lives.

A tragedy that Sienkiewicz says will always be remembered.