Mechanics see rise in customers with pothole-related damage

Posted: Feb 24, 2018 08:21 PM EST

Updated: Feb 24, 2018 08:21 PM EST

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Customers are flooding repair shops with pothole-related damages. 

When temperatures drop, water on the roads freeze causing cracks which can expand into potholes. Now that it's getting warmer, those messy roads are exposed and causing more issues for drivers.

Several people we spoke to say the same potholes are being filled every year and yet every year they're shelling out a lot of money on repairs.

"We are seeing a lot of different damage from potholes. It could be tire damage, rim damage, impact damage," said Robert Baker, manager of Monroe Muffler. "A lot of damage involves the front tires because they take the most impact."

City officials need to be notified of a pothole ahead of time otherwise drivers are responsible for the damage caused to cars. If you see a pothole, you can notify the city or town's Department of Public Works to get it filled.

