Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - A Rochester man was stabbed Saturday morning on Curtis Street.

It happened around 10 a.m.

According to police, a 32-year-old man was stabbed at least once to his mid-section. He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe all of the parties are known to one another and the injured male is likely to be charged for various domestic related offenses.