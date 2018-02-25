32-year-old man stabbed on Curtis Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - A Rochester man was stabbed Saturday morning on Curtis Street.
It happened around 10 a.m.
According to police, a 32-year-old man was stabbed at least once to his mid-section. He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police believe all of the parties are known to one another and the injured male is likely to be charged for various domestic related offenses.
More Stories
-
One of the victims is 26-year-old Jordan Askew of Rochester who was…
-
Rain is here with strong winds through the afternoon.
-
The Rochester father says his daughter has special needs and is…
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.