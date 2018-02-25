32-year-old man stabbed on Curtis Street

Posted: Feb 24, 2018 02:59 PM EST

Updated: Feb 24, 2018 07:16 PM EST

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - A Rochester man was stabbed Saturday morning on Curtis Street. 

It happened around 10 a.m.

According to police, a 32-year-old man was stabbed at least once to his mid-section. He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police believe all of the parties are known to one another and the injured male is likely to be charged for various domestic related offenses.

