Local man accepts #BlackPantherChallenge

Pays for more than 70 children to attend Black Panther

By: Tymoni Correa-Buntley

Posted: Feb 24, 2018 09:01 PM EST

Updated: Feb 24, 2018 09:01 PM EST

GATES, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Marvel's newest film "Black Panther" shattered the box office last weekend racking up $242M. As ticket sales continue to climb, people on social media have set out to share the film's significance with children across the globe. 

The #BlackPantherChallenge is a social media movement that inspires people to raise money for more children of color to see the movie. When one local man saw the challenge online, he knew he wanted to take part.

"We know that we haven't always been represented in the way that fully encompasses who we are in our variety of abilities as people," said Antoine McDonald, "This movie allows a new perspective of positive messaging and positive imagery. We just want to get that experience to the kids."

McDonald was able to raise more than $700 with the help of several local organizations. Those funds were able to help 78 local children attend a screening on Saturday at Tinseltown.

