Local firefighters put out call for volunteers

MONROE COUNTY, NY (WROC) - Sounding the alarm for more volunteer firefighters: Fire departments across the state kicked off the Recruit NY campaign on Thursday.

It's an effort to increase the number of volunteers. Monroe County fire departments held their event at the Ridge Culver fire station Thursday afternoon. County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo was there to encourage potential volunteers.

“Being a volunteer firefighter is a worthy cause,” said Dinolfo. “One that deserves our great respect. We encourage those who are interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter to join our ranks."

Fire departments will hold open houses this weekend to educate people about what it takes to become a volunteer firefighter.

