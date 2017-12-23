Local CPA's prepare for early tax submissions

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - The new GOP tax bill was passed on Wednesday, the most sweeping overhaul of the US tax system in 30 years. In the new federal tax plan, the amount of property taxes you can deduct is capped.

Today, President Donald Trump signed a 1.5 trillion dollar GOP Tax package. Major companies like AT&T say they plan to invest over a billion dollars into the economy next year.



If you live in New York State, beginning next year you can only deduct $10,000.00 between property and income taxes.

Greece Town Supervisor Bill Reillich is encouraging homeowners to take advantage of the current law and pay their property taxes by December 29, 2017.

"We will be all hands on deck. We have accommodated extra chairs for people waiting and a numbering system so they can come in and take a number sit down fill out the form and pay their taxes early." Reillich said.

CPA, David Young says, this new bill will also eliminate itemized tax deductions.



"So if you are in that sales field you may want to get your sales expenses paid in 2017 because you may not get that deduction in 2018. "

In addition, if you have children under 17 and our household income is below $400,000.00 you are eligible for a child tax credit up to $2,000.00 per child.

You do have an option to pay by credit card online through the county's website.