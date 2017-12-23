Local artist makes Christmas creation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Well if you haven't see this creation driving around Rochester yet, you're in for a treat.

It's a van-trailer combination sure to entice all the senses.

Peter Gewerz is the brains behind the idea. He's an artist who designed the trailer for adults and kids to enjoy this holiday season.

He says he takes all the ideas in his head and throws them together to create something magical.

The design features lights, a sound system, and even a boar's head.

Gewerz says the inspiration probably came from his childhood memories.

"If I really think about it at that time I used to read Grimm's fairytales and they had a lot of really cool stuff in there and as a child your imagination runs wild. Well, mine did," he said. "You know it just makes people happy and when people are happy it makes me happy and then everybody's happy."

Gewerz participated in the Festival of Lights in Holly recently. He won second place and $100!