Judge tosses case of hunter charged with manslaughter

Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Thomas Jadlowski, shown in a photo taken for his firearm license.

SHERMAN, N.Y. (WIVB) - The case of a man charged with killing a woman while illegally hunting has been put on hold.

Thomas Jadlowski, 34, was charged with second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of Rosemary Billquist, 43, in Chautauqua County.

Officials say Jadlowski was hunting shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 22, when he mistook Billquist for a deer and shot her.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says Billquist was walking her dogs behind her home in Sherman at the time.

Jadlowski previously pleaded not guilty to charges of manslaughter and hunting after hours.

His defense attorney appealed to Chautauqua County Court Judge David Foley, who threw out the charges against Jadlowski due to a technicality.

Foley says the grand jury should have been presented with the option of charging Jadlowski with the lesser charge of criminally negligent homicide.

Chautauqua County District Attorney Patrick Swanson told News 4 he will make a decision on whether to re-present the case to a grand jury in the coming days.

Swanson said Judge Foley indicated there was sufficient evidence to support the second-degree manslaughter charge.

Swnason has the option of re-presenting the same charge, lesser charges or appealing the judge’s decision. Swanson said an appeal could take months.