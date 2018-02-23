Investigators: Rochester man faces charges for Molotov cocktail

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Tyler Alon Fick

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - Investigators say a Rochester man is facing charges for an incident in 2016.

Twenty-one-year-old Tyler Alon Fick is charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

The Rochester Fire Department says, during a separate investigation on Bricker Street, officers found a Molotov cocktail.

At that point, fire investigators were called in and, after a lengthy investigation, they say they determined the device was built by Fick.

Investigators say they believe Finn planned to commit an arson at another location in Rochester.

Fick was charged this week for the crime. Investigators say the delay was due to a complex investigation and it took a while to track Fick down.