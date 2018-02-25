Immigration expert breaks down how DACA status could impact case

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - Less than a week after a mass shooting killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida, the Rochester City School District dealt with a scare of its own.

On Friday, Rochester Police announced that a high school student had been arrest for making a credible threat against East High School on social media.

21-year-old Abigail Hernandez was charged with making a terroristic threat.

According to police, Hernandez posted from an anonymous account on the East High School Facebook page that she was going to "shoot up all you b******."

Hernandez faces additional legal challenges as an undocumented immigrant. She is protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA. However, now that she is under investigation by the US Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, that protection could come to an end.

"If she's under DACA protection and she's charged with a serious enough crime, she can be removed," said Immigration Attorney, Anthony Guidice.

Hernandez is being held in Batavia at the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility. She faces a Class D felony. Her immigration issues will be deal with on a federal level but will have no impact on her charges in New York.

"She can be charged with any crime under New York State law regardless of her immigration status. That's separate. That's federal" says Guidice.

He added, "If she's sentenced to jail time, the feds can't get their fingers in it until she's done."

Rochester's status as a sanctuary city does not impact how the state and feds will proceed with this case.