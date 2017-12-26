Hunt woman charged with larceny and drug crimes

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WYOMING COUNTY (WROC-TV) - A Hunt woman is facing multiple charges in connection to larceny and drug crimes.

According to Wyoming County Sheriff's Deputies, 28-year-old Brittney Ellis allegedly stole more than $500 out of a business' cash drawer. It happened on December 17 and 18, 2017 in the town of Warsaw.

The following day, Ellis allegedly obtained a personal check from the same business in the amount of $1,000 after fabricating a story about money being stolen from her wallet.

During an investigation, the 28-year-old was found in possession of seven hypodermic syringes along with Suboxone.

On December 20, 2017, she was stopped by deputies for several traffic infractions and was found to be driving with only a NYS identification card and displayed signs of drug use. Following a field sobriety test, Ellis was placed under arrest for Driving While Ability Impaired by a Drug.

A certified Drug Recognition Expert from the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office determined that she was impaired by cannabis.

Ellis was charged in connection with the traffic stop with Driving While Ability Impaired by a Drug, Unlicensed Operator, Uninspected Motor Vehicle, Inadequate Tail Lamps, and Drove Across Hazard Markings. Ellis was issued appearance tickets for those charges.

