Heartfelt comedy examines Alzheimer's

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - "The Life of Walter Welker" will be presented at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Fairport with performances this Friday and Saturday, April 27 and 28.

The play's co-author Jeff Cook, director Kathy Mater and actress Cathy Anderson discussed the story and its setting Thursday during News 8 at Noon.

"I've done a lot of writing through the years, and this particular piece was basically based on a guy that I met, who I actually had been doing some caregiving for," said Cook. "He was a character and he loved to talk, and he just inspired me. So I came up with this idea about three years ago and I had my daughter Shelby jump in to help co-write it, and it just came along pretty easily."

Anderson will portray a caretaker in the play. "I think we all have someone in our life that we know or have known that has had this problem and it's just - it's an eye opener," she said of caring for an Alzheimer's patient. "I love it because it's got some humor to it, and it also has deep feelings to it."

The Bethlehem Lutheran Church provides a perfect setting for the story. "Having it in such a beautiful area, it's intimate," said Mater. "I have staged it so that the stage where the people are up front is very small and it looks as if you're looking into Walter's life, and you become such a part of it. You're close. You can see everything, and feel the intimacy and the laughter, but it hurts - but we've all been there and we're going there - you never know. We've all either been a caretaker in our life or are about to be taken care of, and I directed it in that way so that people really relate and get something out of it."

Performances are Friday at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday at 2:00 and 7:00 p.m. All are welcome! Tickets can be purchased at the door. Proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer's Association of Rochester and the Finger Lakes.



