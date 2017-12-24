Greece native competes for "Top Chef" title

Pittsford Mendon High School graduate

By: Tymoni Correa-Buntley

Posted: Dec 23, 2017 08:09 PM EST

Updated: Dec 23, 2017 11:34 PM EST

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - A Greece native is putting her culinary skills to the test on national television at hopes of being reigned America's Top Chef. 

Pittsford Mendon High School graduate, Tanya Holland is a contestant on the fifteenth season of Bravo's Top Chef. In an exclusive interview, Holland spoke with News 8 about how growing up in Western New York influenced the chef she's come to be. 

"All the community was created over food and so that was another way that it was part of my learning process. I learned to relate to different people of different backgrounds by dining with them," said Holland.

The now-owner of Brown Sugar Kitchen in Oakland, California began cooking at just 5-years-old. Her passion for cooking led to her traveling the world and even landing in Italy. 

Though, she can't give away any secrets as to who wins, she says she put a piece of her Rochester pride into several dishes, just not in the form of a garbage plate.

Holland said, "You saw in the first challenge I pulled out those wings. I'm never going to give up chicken wings... but garbage plates... you can have that." 

Season fifteen of Top Chef is currently airing on Bravo. For more information, click here. 

