Girl Scouts welcome new members with dance party

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - The Girl Scouts of Western New York held a free Girl Scout Sign Up and Glow Dance Party Saturday at the Al Sigl Center.

Girls in grades K-12 got to dance, glow, and meet future girl scouts. The event held raffles and special prizes for new members.

The Girl Scouts of Western New York serves nearly 15,000 girls in surrounding counties.

If you have questions about joining the organization, call 1-888-837-6410