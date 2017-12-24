Gates Pizza Hut closes its doors days before Christmas

GATES, NY (WROC) - One of the oldest Pizza Hut locations in Monroe County closed it's doors last night after four decades.

A closed for good sign is posted to the front door of the pizza shop located on Spencerport Rd. . Carol Gilson and nine of her co-workers were let go for unknown reasons.



"I mean it was a shock. It was a shock to all of us. I feel as bad as for the other employees they have families, " Gilson said.

Gilson worked at this location for thirty-eight years. Her crew would frequently shop at Savastanos Pizza and Bakery.

"Very very good people, the dependable always there. Seem like they were doing their job as best they can. Great people,"

Owner Phil Savastano tells News 8 the company's decision to close during the holiday season was bad timing.

Savastano says he is surprised this location did not close sooner. Now that this location is closed, employees are forced to figure out their next moves.

We reached out Pizza Hut for comment, they have not responded.







