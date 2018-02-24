Friends, former classmates describe 21-year-old accused of making threats to East High

Rochester, N.Y - "She was a little odd,” Robert Lebeau said when describing his former classmate Abigail Hernandez.

Hernandez is accused of saying she was going to 'shoot up' East High School.

Lebeau says he and Hernandez had a class together there, but said Hernandez wasn't a student at East for very long.

"About two months into the school year, she disappeared,” he said.

News 8 confirmed, Hernandez was currently a student at Edison Tech when she made the threats.

Friends there, like Charod Cooper, said she didn't have an easy time at that school, either.

"She was always getting in trouble with teachers; late to class or starting trouble with people.”

Still, Cooper said he was stunned when he found out she was accused of making threats to harm students at East High.

"Did you think she would ever do something like this? Not in a million years. I must be dreaming right now.