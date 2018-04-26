First responders meet with Mary Cariola students

Thursday afternoon, the Mary Cariola Children's Center in Rochester worked with students on the spectrum to help make them more comfortable with first responders.

Sirens and flashing lights can be challenging for a child with sensory issues. Plus, the event is an opportunity for students to ask questions -- outside of an emergency situation.

"The idea behind this was to provide a sensory friendly way to meet and greet the first responders and get to know them, and for first responders to get to know our population and get a little more familiar," said Denina Williams-Goings.