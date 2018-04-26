Firefighters save kittens from Steko St. garage fire

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - Kittens were pulled from a garage fire on Steko Street Thursday morning, Rochester firefighters report.

Fire crews were called just after 10:30 a.m. for the fire on Steko Steet off Dewey Avenue.

At the scene, crews found heavy smoke and heat from the garage, but little structural damage. Inside, firefighters say the blaze was contained mostly to a carpet.

Crews were able to put the fire out in less than 10 minutes. However, inside the building they also found several kitten that had inhaled some smoke.

Firefighters were able to provide medical attentions for the felines; they are all expected to survive, thankfully.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

