Father denies daughter's role in threat against school

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - February 20, 2018 was the last time that Eufracio Flores saw his daughter Abigail Hernandez. Earlier this week, she was arrested for making a terroristic threat via social media against East High School, where she previously attended.

During the investigation, police found a shotgun in another home owned by Flores. Flores says it belonged to him and not his daughter.



"He said the gun belonged to my daughter... How? Did you find a fingerprint for my daughter? That finger print is mine," said Flores.

The Rochester father says his daughter has special needs and is incapable of making these type of decisions. Days later, Hernandez who is a dreamer, was detained by immigration officers.

Immigration attorney, Anthony Guidice said, "She can be charged with any crime under New York State law regardless of her immigration status. That's separate, that's federal."

Hernandez is now being held at the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility in Batavia.

