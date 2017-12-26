Families give back at the Capital City Rescue Mission

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - While the holidays are about being with family, it's also a time for others to spread Christmas cheer to those less fortunate.

The Capital City Rescue Mission dishes out nearly 60 gallons of gravy on Christmas Day. It allows the center to serve 3,500 meals to those in need.

Executive Director, Perry Jones said, "I always tell them you are the take out angels to the people here because they take the food home to all their friends and family."

A meal that means so much to people like Carlos Spottsville.

"Well, the meals is delicious right now. It is something I don't have and I do have today. I'm grateful," said Spottsville.

For 30 years, the Rescue Mission has opened its doors to serve food and gifts on Christmas. Four years ago, the Cook Family made serving lunch there a family tradition.

"Just being together and helping others.. people come through the line and smile."

The Cooks aren't the only family to come together to give back. The Shaw Family says it makes them happy to make other happy, even if it is once a year.

It's families like these that make it a welcoming atmosphere for everyone.

"You know the comradery of people. We all share different and similar situation to be here and it just makes me feel good. It kind of feels like home," said Spottsville.