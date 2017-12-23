Families celebrate Christmas at the 4th annual Holiday Giveback Toy Giveaway

Posted: Dec 23, 2017 05:11 PM EST

Updated: Dec 23, 2017 05:11 PM EST

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Saturday the 4th annual Holiday Giveback Toy Giveaway kicked off at the Riverside Convention Center. 

Families in the Rochester area took pictures with Santa, decorated cookies, got toys, and more. 

The event was put on by ROC City Royal. The founder said the idea sparked from her childhood. 

"My mother was a single parent, so growing up we didn't always get the best gifts," Khadija Yawn, founder of ROC Royal, said. "We didn't celebrate Christmas often so therefore we wanted to give the opportunity for young individuals in our city to have a good Christmas."

The event was also made possible by Rochester native and former NFL player Branden Albert.

