ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Arming teachers. President Trump is for it. Many others are not. One Board of Education member in Fairport says in this day and age, everything is under review.

"For sure, and we have safety plans" Fairport Central School District Board of Education President Peter Forsgren said. "We're going to talk about it [Safety Plans] and we feel like they are but there's always adjustments that can be made."

Adam Urbanski, president of the Rochester Teachers Association tells us more guns is not the solution, especially in schools where teachers are not trained on how to properly use them

"We need fewer guns in schools, not more guns in schools. Teachers should be there to teach, not to use lethal weapons" Urbanski said.

"I'm fully aware that even within the ranks of the teachers I work with, Rochester teachers, there are some that believe that this could be a helpful thing," Urbanski added.

Parents and teachers we talked with were all opposed to the move.

"I just don't think it's a good idea for teachers to have armed guns or any formal weapon around a child" assistant teacher Dyvonne Duncan said.

Parent Betsy Wilson added "I don't think teachers should have to become police officers to do their job and just thinking about the state of fear teachers and children would be in that situation, I'm not comfortable with it all."

With President Trump pushing the conversation, it doesn't appear this topic will be disappearing nationally or locally anytime soon.